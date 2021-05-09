Sanjana Ganesan Reunites With Husband Jasprit Bumrah After IPL 2021 Suspension; See Picture

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan couldn’t hide her happiness as she reunited with Jasprit Bumrah as IPL 2021 got suspended indefinitely. Usually the couple stays busy with their commitments and IPL 2021 was one such commitment were both them were extremely busy. While Bumrah was busy playing with Mumbai Indians, Ganesan was a one among the key sports presenter busy with her broadcasting jobs. Now that the tournament is suspended, both of them are now back and want to spend some time with each other.

Earlier Bumrah has posted an emotional post on Ganesan’s birthday. Bumrah wrote: “Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you.”

Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you. ❤ pic.twitter.com/4QuIPUL1kX — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 6, 2021

This was the first time the couple is celebrating Ganesan’s birthday who had to fly back to resume his sports presenter’s duties. The couple got married this year in March and Bumrah had to take a leave from the home series against England for this big day. The couple got hitched in a private affair where the organisers didn’t even allow the smartphones but later on a video of their marriage did come out on social media.The couple shared photos from their wedding in Goa back then and ended all speculations with regards to the same.

They tweeted out two wonderful photos with the caption,”Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.”

