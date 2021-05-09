CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sanjana Ganesan Reunites With Husband Jasprit Bumrah After IPL 2021 Suspension; See Picture

Sanjana Ganesan Reunites With Husband Jasprit Bumrah After IPL 2021 Suspension; See Picture

Sanjana Ganesan Reunites With Husband Jasprit Bumrah After IPL 2021 Suspension; See Picture

The couple was busy in IPL 2021 commitments but now that the season is cancelled, they reunited and posted this picture on social media.

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan couldn’t hide her happiness as she reunited with Jasprit Bumrah as IPL 2021 got suspended indefinitely. Usually the couple stays busy with their commitments and IPL 2021 was one such commitment were both them were extremely busy. While Bumrah was busy playing with Mumbai Indians, Ganesan was a one among the key sports presenter busy with her broadcasting jobs. Now that the tournament is suspended, both of them are now back and want to spend some time with each other.

Also read: ‘He Needs to Relax’

Earlier Bumrah has posted an emotional post on Ganesan’s birthday. Bumrah wrote: “Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart everyday. You’re my person, I love you.”

This was the first time the couple is celebrating Ganesan’s birthday who had to fly back to resume his sports presenter’s duties. The couple got married this year in March and Bumrah had to take a leave from the home series against England for this big day. The couple got hitched in a private affair where the organisers didn’t even allow the smartphones but later on a video of their marriage did come out on social media.The couple shared photos from their wedding in Goa back then and ended all speculations with regards to the same.

Also Read: Pant Donates For Oxygen Cylinders

They tweeted out two wonderful photos with the caption,”Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches