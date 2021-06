Sanjana Ganesan Reveals Her ‘Love’ on Social Media And It’s Not What You Are Thinking

Indian men’s cricket team is currently quarantining in Southampton ahead of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand that will kick-off on June 18. After the fixture, the Virat Kohli-led team will play a five-Test series against England. Jasprit Bumrah, who is a part of the Indian squad, is also quarantined and is being accompanied by wife Sanjana Ganesan. This is the first time after his wedding that Sanjana has come along with him on an international tour.

Sanjana has been constantly giving updates from Southampton to her virtual fam through Instagram. In a recent Insta story she revealed her true love. In one of her stories she shared a picture of strawberry and added a GIF that read ‘All you need is love’.

Bumrah too shared a photo of himself from Southampton. He can be seen smiling away as he is seen leaning on the railing. The cricketer is clad in a dark blue polo t-shirt that has the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo on it. The cricketer has completed the look with a cool watch and a pair of specs.

The Indian team is quarantined in Hilton Hotel at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match on June 18 is scheduled to start from 3 PM IST. The match will be telecast in six languages on Star Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts can also watch the match online through Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Sanjana and Bumrah tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15. Bumrah was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He represented Mumbai Indians and played seven matches. In IPL 2021, he took six wickets.

