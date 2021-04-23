Sanjana Ganesan Shares a 'Great' Photo of Her on Instagram, Jasprit Bumrah Reacts

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan have been bridging the distance through Instagram with professional commitments and bio-bubble keeping the newlyweds apart. On Thursday, when Sanjana posted a picture of herself with the caption, ‘find good light, take great photos,’ Bumrah was one of the first ones to comment under it leaving a couple of of heart emojis for her.

Sanjana, a sports presenter, can be seen posing for the camera under ‘good lighting’ in a serene blue top with a smile on her face.

The couple is fairly active on social media, recently celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary apart as both of them took to the social media platform to mark the occasion.

Bumrah and Sanjana tied the knot earlier this year in March as the former took break from playing cricket. Since then, Bumrah has been whisked away to Chennai for the Indian Premier League, where his stint with the Mumbai Indians has been keeping the couple apart for the time being.

Bumrah, as usual, has been impressive during IPL 2021 . So far, he has picked up four wickets over the four games and will be in action tonight when MI play Punjab Kings in Chennai.

