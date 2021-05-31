Sanjana Ganesan Takes Stroll on the Beach in Throwback Photo

The sudden suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic restricted the cricketers, staff members and other stakeholders to the four walls of their houses. However, the halt also provided them the much-needed break, and an opportunity to get back with their family. Many cricketers have since been posting on social media to update the fans about their lives.

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan was also among those who got affected by the unfinished IPL season. She and her cricketer husband Jasprit Bumrah were married in March this year at a private ceremony in Goa. However, soon after their honeymoon, the couple entered separate bio-bubbles for the IPL season in April, and got back together in early May after the indefinite postponement of this year’s edition.

Sanjana on May 31 took to Instagram to share a throwback picture where she istaking a stroll on the beach. However, one can only wonder whether the picture was taken by Bumrah during their honeymoon as there were no picture credits. One of the comments even read, “Clicked by:BoomBoom,” accompanied by a laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Since the suspension of the cash-rich league, the coupleon several occasionshas also displayed their affection for each other on social media. Earlier this month, Sanjana had shared a selfie with Bumrah. With just a ‘home’ emoji in the caption, she said everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Ganesan (@sanjanaganesan)

Even Bumrah doesn’t shy away from expressing his feelings for Sanjana on social media. On her birthday, the pacer had posted a picture of the presenter. Bumrah wished happy birthday to the person who “steals” his heart everyday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

More recently, the cricketer shared a family photo on Instagram before leaving for the two-week quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the UK tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Bumrah will next be seen playing against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship. The final of the inaugural ICC tournament will be played at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, England from June 18-22.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here