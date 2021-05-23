Sanjana Ganesan's Dance Video Goes Viral, Fans Ask 'Where is Hubby Jasprit Bumrah'

Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, has been making the headlines ever since she got married to the bowler recently. This time around, she was seen grooving to MC Zaac, Anitta, Tyga’s ‘Desce Pro Play (PA PA PA)’. Her video garnered over one lakh likes, but the fans were left wondering, ‘where is hubby Jasprit Bumrah’?

WATCH:

The couple had tied the knot on March 15. This happened during the India-England Test series, which Bumrah left mid-way, and was not available for selection in the T20I and ODI series as well.

Meanwhile, Team India is gearing up for the tour of England currently, where they will be seen in action in the WTC final against New Zealand, and then a five-Test series against England. Simultaneously, Team India will also be seen playing a limited overs series against Sri Lanka, where a ‘B’ team will be sent. The announcement for the squad is yet to be done though.

On the other hand, KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy said he still hasn’t recovered completely from Covid-19 and is feeling weak and dizzy due to which he hasn’t been able to resume training. “I’m now doing well and recovering at home. I still haven’t been able to resume training at full tilt because of post-Covid-19 symptoms. Although I don’t have cough or fever, there is weakness and dizziness. The loss of smell and taste is still intermittent, but I’m confident of being able to resume training soon,” said the bowler who was picked in the India limited-overs squad for the tour of Australia but had to pull out due to injury.

“The toughest thing about contracting Covid-19 is keeping your mind distracted, and away from all that was happening. Because you are alone, away from your family and teammates. To keep myself occupied, I read books by Osho to give me a sense of calm,” he told espncricinfo.com.

