Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

Sanjay Bangar Not Taking Bangladesh Offer, Cites Personal Commitments

Bangar was offered to coach Bangladesh batsmen in red-ball cricket eight weeks ago but he could not take up the offer as he signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim.

PTI |March 18, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Sanjay Bangar Not Taking Bangladesh Offer, Cites Personal Commitments

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has decided against taking the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s offer to become its Test team’s consultant citing his personal and professional commitments.

Bangar was offered to coach Bangladesh batsmen in red-ball cricket eight weeks ago but he could not take up the offer as he signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim.

“They offered me the position eight weeks ago. But in the interim, I finalised finalised my contract with Star which gave me the opportunity to balance out my personal and professional commitments. However, I look forward to working with BCB in the future,” Bangar told PTI.

Former South Africa batsman Neil McKenzie is primarily working with the Bangladesh side for the shorter formats.

Bangar was with the Indian team from 2014 to 2019 and was replaced by Vikram Rathour at the start of the home season in September. The West Indies tour, which took place after the World Cup, was his last assignment with the Indian team.

Bangar was the only one whose contract with the Indian team was not renewed with head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar retaining their roles.

Bangar has been busy commentating on the game ever since he was replaced by Rathour. The 47-year-old played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 2001 and 2004.

“We have spoken with Bangar (for Test batting consultant) but nothing is finalised yet,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told reporters in Dhaka earlier on Wednesday.

“We are negotiating with a few others as well. McKenzie is looking after the red-ball cricket despite being a white ball consultant and till we get a batting consultant for Test cricket we are expecting him to do the job (in red ball),” he added.

Bangladesh cricketSanjay Bangar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more