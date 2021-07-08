Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Out People who Flout Road Safety Rules

Road safety is a major issue in India. Most people do not follow the rules and are often seen over-speeding, flouting safety rules like wearing seat belt or helmets, not maintaining lane driving etc. Not practicing road safety can be a cause of fatal accident. Recently, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to share a video in which two bikers can be seen flouting the rules. Both the two-wheeler riders were not only coming from the wrong direction but were also riding their respective vehicles without wearing a helmet.

Sharing the clip, Sanjay wrote “A wrong that we have sadly accepted as right in our city.” He also tagged the Mumbai Police so that they can take cognisance of the matter and act accordingly. The video has been viewed more than six thousand times till now. The six seconds clip has received all kinds of reactions from netizens. Some people agreed with Sanjay while some of them called him out for parking his car in the middle of the road.

A netizen opined that people in India follow all rules when they visit foreign countries. As per her, people on Indian soil don’t follow rules as the concept of sticking to rules is not introduced to children at a young age. More than often parents themselves break the rules in front of the child, as a result the child himself or herself sees that and believes it is alright if he or she does that too.

Sad thing is this happens only in ‘My India’. Same people will follow all rules on a foreign soil. It’s because traffic rules and discipline is never taught in school or embedded by any parents as part of their life. When a child observes a parent breaking the rules, it’s normal.— Bay Area Architect (@vsukhtha) July 7, 2021

A different user also agreed with Sanjay saying that this wrong has been accepted across cities. He also went on to say that the practice of not following rules has become so common that people don’t even find it odd anymore. The netizen further mentioned that the reason why India has seen a drop in the number of accidents is because of coronavirus, not because people have become more aware or have started following rules.

A wrong that is accepted in almost all the cities. It’s so prevalent that ppl don’t even find it odd at certain places. The road accidents have reduced in India because of Covid, but the ignorance on violations of rules is pretty normal.— Jitender Girdhar (@JGirdhar01) July 7, 2021

Sanjay was a middle-order right-handed batsman for India. Sometimes he also used to wear the hat of the wicketkeeper as and when required. He made his international debut against West Indies in 1987. Currently, he does cricket commentary.

