Sanjay Manjrekar Doesn’t Consider Ravichandran Ashwin as An All-Time Great

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has a ‘few problems’ in accepting Ravichandran Ashwin as an all-time great bowler considering he hasn’t taken any wicket in the so-called SENA countries.

SENA countries is a term which is frequently used for South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. Ashwin has taken 409 wickets in 78 Tests so far including 30 five-wicket hauls as well.

“When people start talking about him as being one of the all-time greats of the game then I have a few problems,” Manjrekar said on ESPNcricinfo. “One basic problem I have with Ashwin is that when you look at SENA countries, Ashwin doesn’t have a single five-wicket haul there,” he added.

Of Ashwin’s 409 Test scalps, 286 have come in India which include 24 five-wicket hauls. Manjrekar also reckons that despite the offspinner’s enviable record on helpful Indian pitches, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has matches him in wicket-takeing abilities.

“And the other thing when you talk about him running through sides on Indian pitches that are suited to his kind of bowling is that in the last four years, Jadeja has matched him with wicket-taking abilities,” Manjrekar said.

He even cited the example of Axar Patel who made his Test debut earlier this year in the absence of injured Jadeja. Patel took 27 wickets in in three Tests against England while Ashwin was the top wicket-taker of the series with 32 scalps but having played in all four matches.

“Then, interestingly, in the last series against England, Axar Patel got more wickets than Ashwin on similar pitches. So that is my problem with accepting Ashwin as a real all-time great,” Manjrekar said.

However, former Australia captain Ian Chappell disagrees.

“I would like to make a couple of points there — if you look at Joel Garner, I mean how many five-wicket hauls Joel Garner has? Not many, when you consider how good he was and his record. And why, because he was performing with three other very, very fine players,” Chappell pointed out.

“And I think, particularly of late, I find that the Indian attack has been so strong that the wickets are being shared around more,” he added.

