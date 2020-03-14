Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, has been dropped from the BCCI’s panel of commentators.
A regular feature in the commentary box in India’s home games, Manjrekar is likely to be left out of the panel for the IPL, which has now been postponed and is set to begin on April 15 instead of the initially scheduled March 29 due to the coronavirus scare.
Manjrekar was not present in Dharamsala during the first ODI between India and South Africa, which was washed out without a ball being bowled on Thursday.
Other BCCI panel commentators Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, and Murali Kartik were, however, present, reported the Mumbai Mirror.
The Indian cricket community is currently dealing with the outbreak of coronavirus, as the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation second and third matches in the series, which were to be held in Lucknow and Kolkata.
While there is no clarity yet on the reason behind dropping Manjrekar, the report added that the authorities were not happy with his work.
“Maybe he will be left out from the IPL panel too. At this stage, it is not on top of our minds. But the fact is they are not happy with his work,” a source was quoted as saying by Mirror.
Manjrekar in recent months has been in the middle of a couple storms after he first called Ravindra Jadeja a bits and pieces cricketer during the 2019 ICC World Cup and then a few months later questioned the credentials of Harsha Bhogle during the historic Pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.
"Of course. It was wrong and I say that because it was unprofessional and the first thing that I did was I had apologized to the producer that I was working for that it was wrong", Manjrekar had said, adding it was his worst year as a commentator.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Sanjay Manjrekar Dropped from BCCI Commentary Panel: Report
Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, according to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, has been dropped from the BCCI’s panel of commentators.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 2020
SA v INDSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020
SA v INDKolkata
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020
NZ v AUSHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings