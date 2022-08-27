Asia Cup 2022: Sanjay Manjrekar Names Dangerman for Pakistan Who 'Has a Pretty Record' Against Arch-Rivals

India will be up against arch-rival Pakistan in Dubai on a super Sunday which is surely turning out to be a marquee clash. With no bilateral contests between the cross-border neighbours for 10 years now and nothing on the anvil in near future, the geo-political tension does always make for a heady build-up.

But the lack of regular games mean that Indo-Pak rivalries are rather held between unfamiliar foes rather than familiar ones. One can’t plan a lot against an opposition whom a team plays once or twice a year, while one has to expect the unexpected.

The last meeting India played Pakistan, they didn’t have any idea how much Shaheen Shah Afridi had improved. The result was a 10-wicket defeat.

Meanwhile former India cricketer and popular cricket commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has picked his top player for the marquee clash, saying that he is the key between the two teams.

“Hardik Pandya has a pretty good record against Pakistan. If you remember the 2019 World Cup as well, he was the one who got runs in that match against Pakistan. Hardik Pandya, at the moment, is batting like a dream,” said Manjrekar on Sports 18.

“His (Pandya’s) prowess against pace and spin is there for everyone to see. Shadab Khan is a pretty competitive bowler. He is not the traditional wrist-spinner that you get; he doesn’t turn the ball massively but has the guiles that you need in T20 cricket.”

Before signing off, he did mention one dangerman to watch out for from Pakistan squad. It was Shadab Khan.

“He (Shadab) is also now more experienced than he was say three-four years back. But Hardik at the moment, as I said, is at the top of his game. So Shadab Khan – despite being a pretty good bowler – Hardik Pandya should be able to manage him. He (Pandya) is not somebody who is good against pace when the ball is coming onto the bat, but against spin, you can have him. I think he reads a leg-spinner pretty well. So shouldn’t be a problem for Hardik.”

