Sanjay Manjrekar Picks His Players to Watch Out for in IPL 2021

Since the commencement of the Indian Premier League in 2008, the tournament has lived upto it’s motto, ‘Talent meets opportunity’. There have been many cricketers who announced themselves to the cricket fraternity through IPL and then went on to make a mark in the international circuit. In the 14th edition of the T20 Championship too, numerous players have been delivering stunning performances to prove their mettle and impress the cricket fraternity.

Thoughonly 14 matches have been played thus far in IPL 2021, the former Indian cricketer and renowned cricket analyst Sanjay Manjrekar has revealed the name of the players to watch out for in the tournament. Manjrekar believes that Punjab Kings’ middle-order batsman Shahrukh Khan and Delhi Capitals’ spin all-rounder Lalit Yadav are two exciting talents and have what it takes to be long term players in the Indian T20 Championship.

Shahrukh Khan and Lalit Yadav…players to watch this IPL. Seem to have what it takes to be long term IPL players. #MIvDC — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 20, 2021

In IPL 2020, Punjab finished at the sixth position in the points table after winning six games out of 14 played. One of the major reasons behind the poor run of franchise was the failure of their middle-order. To solve the problem, PBKS acquired the services of the young Shahrukhduring the auctions. The move seems to be paying off as the batsman has looked in fine touch and has scored not out 6, 47 and not out 15respectively in the three matches.

Yadav, on the other hand, found a place for himself in DC’s playing XI in their second match against Rajasthan Royals. Though the all-rounder played both games against RR and Punjab Kings, his best performance came against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Playing against the defending champions, Yadav made headlines owing to his performance both with the bat and ball.

The 24-year-old returned with the magical figure of 4-0-17-1 against MI and managed to pick the wicket of Krunal Pandya. Also, while DC was chasing 138, the batsman played a sublime knock of not out 22 off 25 balls to help his team win the match by six wickets.

