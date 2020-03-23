Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sanjay Manjrekar Picks KL Rahul as 'Right Fit' for No 5 in India ODI Side

He was asked whether India should stick with Rahul at number five in ODIs and does he find other batsmen other than Rahul to be in that position.

PTI |March 23, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says young batsman KL Rahul is most suitable for the number five position in the batting order in the ODIs but suggested that the team management must look for batsmen like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh.

KL Rahul had batted in the middle-order in the home ODIs against Australia in January earlier this year with success. He later continued his fine form in the limited-overs series in New Zealand. Of late, the Karnataka player has also been keeping wickets in the 50-over games.

Manjrekar, who played 37 tests and 74 ODIs, was responding to questions from fans after he asked them "talk cricket" with him on his Twitter page.

He was asked whether India should stick with Rahul at number five in ODIs and does he find other batsmen other than Rahul to be in that position.

To which, Manjrekar, also a known commentator, tweeted, "For the moment he is the right fit. But we must keep looking for a Raina and Yuvi kind of batsman when Rahul eventually moves to the top."

Yuvraj, who played 304 ODIs for India, scored 8,701 runs while Raina amassed 5,615 runs from 226 ODIs.

The former Mumbai batsman was also asked who he thinks was the right choice for number four and all-rounder's spot in the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia. Manjrekar picked Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya respectively.

Finally, Manjrekar, a domestic bulwark, also felt that the issue with Mumbai was lack of exceptional leadership in Ranji trophy.

Mumbai, 41-time Ranji Champions, have been unable to perform well in the domestic championship in recent times, despite having good players.

Manjrekar was asked why Mumbai Ranji team was not producing good fast bowlers and their bowling was a concern, to which he tweeted, "Mumbai Ranji cricket's issue is simple. Lack of exceptional leadership. And I don't mean only the captain of the team here.

