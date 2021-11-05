Sanjay Manjrekar Raises Doubt over Mohammed Shami's Place in Indian T20 Team

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team had an abrupt start to their T20 World Campaign in Dubai. The team, who was being backed as favourites to win the tournament faced two back to back defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka and is now staring at a possible eviction from the semi-final race. The dismissal performance prompted many fans and experts to raise doubt about the team’s selection process. Now, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has shared his concerns over the selection process and questioned pacer Mohammad Shami’s inclusion in the T20 team. Sharing his thought in the video preview of today’s India vs Scotland match for Dafa News, Manjrekar said that while Shami is a great asset in Test cricket, there are better players than him in T20 cricket.

Shami struggled to provide India with the required breakthrough and went wicketless in the first two matches. However, in the match against Afghanistan, the pacer looked in a good rhythm and picked three wickets.

India vs Scotland Live Score

Emphasizing that players should only be selected on the basis of performances, Manjrekar said that selectors should look at the player’s reputation or his performance in other formats while selecting a team for T20. He went to term off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion as a mistake.

India eyeing massive win over Scotland to boost their net run-rate and remain in semifinal contention. #INDvsSCO #T20WorldCupPresented by @DafanewsIndia Check out #DafaNewsIndia here: https://t.co/9dACPD5ATd pic.twitter.com/STBESabCOP — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 5, 2021

Manjrekar added that skipper Kohli also might be included in the bracket of Ashwin and Shami in times to come. The former cricketer said that the fact that Kohli demoted himself in the batting order in the last two matches was an acknowledgement of his fading power in T20 cricket.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Meanwhile, India will face Scotland in its fourth match in the T20 World Cup tonight. The men in blue will be eyeing a dominating victory as they get on the field to add two crucial points to their tally. The big margin victory will help the Indian team better its net run rate in an effort to secure a semifinal berth. While the team is on the brink of ouster from the tournament, it still has an outside chance and will try to better its position for that situation.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here