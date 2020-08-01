Sanjay Manjrekar Ready to Apologise for Inappropriate Comments After Sacking by BCCI, Writes Mail Explaining Position
Former India player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has has written to the BCCI after he was removed from the commentary panel, offering to apologise. In a chat with Indian Express, Manjrekar revealed that he was removed from the panel because some player had a problem with him.
