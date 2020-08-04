Sanjay Manjrekar Snubbed for IPL 2020 Commentary Job by BCCI: Report

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is no closer to a return to commentary despite having sent emails to the BCCI in which he apologised for past commemts.
According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, mails have been sent by the BCCI to Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik and Harsha Bhogle seeking their availability for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, no such mail was sent to Manjrekar.
The decision on whether or not to reinstate Manjrekar is believed to be resting with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
In a chat with Indian Express, Manjrekar had revealed that he was removed from the panel because some player had a problem with him. In a mail to the BCCI, he also mentioned that if reinstated in the commentary panel, he would abide by the rules.
“You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as commentator. With the IPL dates announced, bcci.tv will pick its commentary panel soon. I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time, maybe there was not enough clarity on this issue,” he wrote.
It is widely speculated that his sacking was a result of him calling Jadeja, a bits and pieces player during the 2019 World Cup.
Then Jadeja had tweeted, “Still, I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea @Sanjaymanjrekar”.
He further went on to say that he has made peace with Jadeja
“You will see how benign it is when you hear it in right context. The player concerned obviously misunderstood this or was perhaps misinformed. By the way, the player and I have since privately made peace over this issue.”
