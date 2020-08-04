Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar Snubbed for IPL 2020 Commentary Job by BCCI: Report

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is no closer to a return to commentary despite having sent emails to the BCCI in which he apologised for past commemts.

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2020, 8:36 PM IST
Sanjay Manjrekar Snubbed for IPL 2020 Commentary Job by BCCI: Report

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is no closer to a return to commentary despite having sent emails to the BCCI in which he apologised for past commemts.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, mails have been sent by the BCCI to Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik and Harsha Bhogle seeking their availability for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, no such mail was sent to Manjrekar.

The decision on whether or not to reinstate Manjrekar is believed to be resting with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Ready to Apologise for Inappropriate Comments After Sacking by BCCI, Writes Mail Explaining Position

In a chat with Indian Express, Manjrekar had revealed that he was removed from the panel because some player had a problem with him. In a mail to the BCCI, he also mentioned that if reinstated in the commentary panel, he would abide by the rules.

“You are already in receipt of the email I sent to explain my position as commentator. With the IPL dates announced, bcci.tv will pick its commentary panel soon. I will be happy to work as per the guidelines laid by you. After all, we are working on what is essentially your production. Last time, maybe there was not enough clarity on this issue,” he wrote.

It is widely speculated that his sacking was a result of him calling Jadeja, a bits and pieces player during the 2019 World Cup.

Then Jadeja had tweeted, “Still, I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea @Sanjaymanjrekar”.

Also Read: At Least Five Coronavirus Tests for Players Before Training Begins in UAE

He further went on to say that he has made peace with Jadeja

“You will see how benign it is when you hear it in right context. The player concerned obviously misunderstood this or was perhaps misinformed. By the way, the player and I have since privately made peace over this issue.”

bccicricketcricket newsIndian Premier Leagueiplipl 2020Sanjay Manjrekar

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more