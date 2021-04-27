- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya Are The Best in the Business: Chris Morris
South African all-rounder and RR player Chris Morris says his favourite players in world cricket are Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya.
- IANS
- Updated: April 27, 2021, 8:46 AM IST
South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who guided Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a six-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game last Saturday, says his favourite players in world cricket are Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya.
Speaking to the programme host Sanju Samson — who incidentally is his skipper at RR — Morris said, “Sanju is my favourite No. 1 player, obviously because I’ve watched him for a long time now and watched him develop into the man and the player he is today, but I really enjoy Hardik (Pandya) play. I think, he’s a showstopper — he is prime time.”
In the video posted on the RR homepage on Monday, Samson, who scored an unbeaten 42 against KKR, agreed with Morris’s assessment with a thumbs-up sign.
Samon gave all the credit for his hard-hitting skills to the South African cricketer.
“The best piece of advice I ever got was from you (Morris). And it was to smack every ball I faced. That’s what I’ve been doing since 2016 when I met you. And, yes, it feels good,” said Samson, who smashed a brilliant 119 in a losing cause against Punjab Kings in their opening match.
Samson said that while smacking the ball to all corners of the ground was something he loved, the “most difficult thing” he has had to do as captain was to speak during team meetings.
“That’s the most difficult task… speaking at each and every meeting. I hate doing that; each and everyone expects me to give a long speech. Though I might be getting good at it, I feel I actually hate it,” said Samson.
