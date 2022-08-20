Sanju Samson Does a MS Dhoni by Sealing Indian Win With a Six | Watch

With the abundance of talent at his disposal, Sanju Samson continues to be a hot property in Indian cricket. And he gave an example of that on Saturday during the 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare.

India were chasing a low target of 162 but Zimbabwe bowlers did well to land some quick blows. While the likes of KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan fell for low scores, the in-form duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill made 33 each before departing.

2nd ODI: Samson, Thakur Shine as India Beat Zimbabwe

Sanju Samson though made full use of the opportunity as he hit a strokeful 43 not out with the help of three fours and four sixes and guided India home for a five-wicket win.

Samson finished the game in style, reminding of MS Dhoni’s famous six in the final of the 2011 ODI World Cup against Sri Lanka that sealed India’s memorable win.

Though the win might not be as significant as the one that came 11 years ago, Samson gave a timely reminder of what he’s capable of doing when in full flow.

With one run needed, Samson played three dot balls before launching one from Innocent Kaia over long-on for a six to overhaul the target in just 25.4 overs sealing the series as well.

Watch the clip of Samson’s match-winning six below

The 27-year-old was also given the player-of-the-match award for taking three catches and hitting 43 not out.

“I took three catches but I missed a stumping too; as keepers we’re used to listening to things we didn’t do well,” Samson quipped during the post-match presentation.

Of his batting display, he said, “How much ever time you spend in the middle feels good. I really enjoyed (my) keeping and contributing to the win.”

He also praised Indian pacers. “In this match the fast bowlers picked the length much quicker and I really enjoyed keeping,” Samson said.

India have a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be hoping for a series sweep on Monday when the third ODI will be played.

