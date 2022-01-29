Sanju Samson flaunts golfing skills on Instagram, watch video

After putting his incredible talent to display on the cricket ground, Indian batter and wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson, is now flaunting his golfing skills. This time on Instagram. The cricketer has shared two videos on Instagram Stories. Here, Sanju is on a golf course, trying his hand at a new sport. In the clip, Sanju opted for a grey t-shirt and paired it up with blue shorts. While sporting a cap, the cricketer started by gripping the golf stick and then hitting the ball with sheer force before properly positioning it on the mat.

With quite a few golf balls kept beside him on the ground, it was evident that Sanju had been practising the perfect shot for some time. In the second part of the clip, he takes another shot and elegantly sends the ball high enough that it seemed to have disappeared.

Being a sportsperson, Sanju surely prioritises his fitness as apart from cricket, he not just likes golf but has also been seen playing with the iron in the gym. In an older video on his Instagram page, Sanju was seen going through a gruelling weightlifting session and performing all kinds of exercises. In the video, he starts by pulling off some barbell squats with heavy plates stacked on each side and then proceeds to do several repetitions of hip thrusts. To not miss out on strengthening the upper body, Sanju also does some barbell curls so that it helps him grip the ball better when he is wicketkeeping.

With the 15th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) slated to begin on March 27, 2022, Sanju Samson will continue to play for Rajasthan Royals. Sanju was retained by the team as a skipper and reportedly signed a contract of Rs 14 crore.

