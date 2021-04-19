IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Buzzing with Sanju Samson's New Nickname For Jos Buttler, Watch

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson left his teammates in splits after addressing Jos Buttler as ‘Jos Bhai’ during a team talk after they defeated Delhi Capitals in a close contest last week.

“I really enjoyed the intensity in the ground today, and as Sanga said I was able to make some really good decisions” Sanju was seen addressing the team in the dressing room in a video posted by the official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals on social media. “That was only possible because of Jos bhai really helped me.”

The instinctive addition of bhai (brother) to Buttler’s first name was picked up by RR and it soon had the players and fans buzzing.

“Thank you Jos bhai,” says Samson in the clip shared by RR.

The Sanju Samson-led team won a close game against Delhi Capitals in their last match where an unbeaten 36 off 18 by Chris Morris, RR’s most expensive buy at this year’s auction, and a half-century by David Miller, helped the team chase down DC’s 147 for 8.

Buttler, one of RR’s high-profile players, is yet to play a match winning innings in the tournament. He has managed scores of 2 and 25 so far and was promoted to open the batting in the last game after Ben Stokes was ruled out of the tournament with a finger injury.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings on Monday in Mumbai.

