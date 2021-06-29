Sanju Samson has a hilarious response to Deepak Chahar’s comment on Instagram

Sanju Samson and teammate Deepak Chahar decided to engage in a hilarious banter on social media recently. The wicketkeeper-batsman was at his witty best and gave a tongue-in-cheek reply to the medium pacer which left the internet in splits. The two players are currently travelling with the rest of the Indian team to Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

Samson posted a selfie on Instagram and Chahar added a cheeky question under the post. What followed was a fun exchange between the duo which went viral among the fans on social media. In the picture shared by the Kerala player, he is seen wearing the Indian team’s travelling kit. He added an airplane emoticon along with a flag of Sri Lanka in the caption, representing that he is en route to the island nation. Chahar appeared in the comments to ask Samson where he was going, to which the latter quipped in response. He invited the right-arm seamer to join him in the backseat of the team bus.

Team India took off to Sri Lanka for the upcoming white-ball series on June 28. Samson did not make it to the national team for the ICC T20 World Cup, to be held later this year. He was last seen in Indian colours during the T20I series in Australia last year. He was not included in the selected squad for the T20I series against England. Chahar, on the other hand, has an opportunity to shine in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. With most of India’s first-choice seamers in England, Chahar will be keen to get a consistent run in the team.

Both Samson and Chahar have proved to be valuable components for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League. Samson plays for Rajasthan Royals and is the newly appointed skipper for the side. Chahar plays under MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and is one of the leading elements to the side’s bowling attack.

The India vs Sri Lanka ODI series is set to kick off in Colombo on July 13.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here