Sanju Samson Hilariously Shocks Referee, Keeps Coin in His Pocket After Toss
The skipper's first time leading the Rajasthan Royals seemed to be a memory he wished to bookmark with a memento - much to the surprise and amusement of onlookers
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 8:37 AM IST
The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Monday began with a comical start as first-time captain Sanju Samson kept the toss-winning coin that he flipped prior to the game.
Samson, the excited home captain, was elated enough after winning the toss that he picked up the coin and pocketed it, surprising even the match referee, before he interacted with presenter Michael Slater. Watch the hilarious sequence of events as they unfolded, here:
— Cricsphere (@Cricsphere) April 12, 2021
After the lucky toss flipped in Rajasthan Royals favor, the side opted to bowl at Wankhede Stadium, the notoriously ghastly ground that is tricky to defend. The Rajasthan Royals captain will most likely preserve the coin as a good-luck charm to win the toss, even if his side ended up losing to Punjab Kings for a whopping 221/6.
Par scores at the venue have historically come up to 180 before, but Rajasthan Royals were unable to curb the KL Rahul-led side as they rocketed up a substantial amount of runs in their innings. Chasing a total of 222 proved to be a tricky feat for the boys in pink and they succumbed to a loss in the first match of the series.
Though Samson’s side ended up taking the defeat, the cricketer himself managed to amass the first century of the 2021 Indian Premier League.
