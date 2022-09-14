'Sanju Samson in Place of Who?': Former India Cricketer Explains Why The Wicketkeeper-Batter Missed The Cut For T20 World Cup

As expected, the non-inclusion of certain names in the recently announced 15-man India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup has evoked sharp criticism. While the general sentiment is that the selectors have completed all the bases, on Twitter, soon after the announcement, Sanju Samson and Mohammed Shami began trending with a majority of the posts critical of their exclusion.

While Shami has still managed to make the cut in the T20Is series against Australia and South Africa at home, and in the world cup standby list, Samson has only been included in the ODI series against the Proteas.

Also Read: Former Selector Wanted Mohammed Shami in India’s T20 World Cup Squad

The Indian team management has often faced criticism for not giving Samson a long rope. And it reflects in the fact that despite making his T20I debut in 2015, the wicketkeeper-batter has played in just 16 matches for India so far.

When former India selector MSK Prasad was asked by Indian Express about his opinion on the Kerala cricketer’s exclusion, he responded, “The question is, Sanju Samson, in place of who?”

Prasad said if the selectors wanted to include Samson, he would have been picked for the Asia Cup 2022 suggesting the 27-year-old wasn’t in the scheme of things.

“Deepak Hooda gives you that extra bowling option. He can bat anywhere like Sanju, and Shreyas has done well in the home series against Sri Lanka and then in the West Indies. If the team management wanted to pick Sanju, they would have given him an opportunity in the Asia Cup or the upcoming home series against South Africa and Australia,” he said.

Also Read: Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis And Mitchell Marsh Pull Out of India Tour

Prasad though feels that Samson will be given more chances after the T20 World Cup. “If he (Samson) is not picked, one knows he is not in the scheme of things. I have a feeling that post this T20 World Cup, guys like Sanju, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan and others will get more chances and will be regulars, at least in T20Is,” he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here