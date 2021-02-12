Sanju Samson, Jaydev Unadkat Among Six Cricketers to Fail BCCI's 2-km Run Fitness Test - Report The new fitness test that are being implemented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already seen a few players' fitness levels come under the scanner.

The new fitness test that are being implemented by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already seen a few players' fitness levels come under the scanner. According to report in the Times of India, wicketkeeper batsmen Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, batsman Nitish Rana, legspinning all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and seamers Siddarth Kaul and Jaydev Unadkat have all failed to clear the new ‘2-km run’ fitness test that has been brought in by the BCCI at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore from this week onwards. This isn't the first time that a number of players have come under intense scrutiny for not being able to clear a certain fitness test. In 2018, Sanju Samson and Ambati Rayudu were left out of the white-ball side for the tour of England due to being unable to clear the yo-yo test.

However, like in the case of the yo-yo test, players who didn't clear the test will be given a second chance to do so in the near future. Should they then fail to clear the test the second time, it will put their selection prospects for the England series in doubts.

Virat Kohli Doesn't Need 'Unnecessary Distraction' Around Captaincy - Kevin Pietersen

"Since this is a new type of a fitness test, they will all get a second chance to clear it at a fresh date, after some gap. However, if they fail to clear it, then it puts their selection for the forthcoming white-ball series comprising five T20Is and three ODIs against England at home in doubt," a source told TOI.

"A few fitness tests were conducted for around 20-odd cricketers who are in reckoning for the limited-overs series against England at home, and for the T20 World Cup in India later this year.

"Among these tests was the now famous yo-yo test and the new ‘2km run’ fitness test. In this test, a batsman, wicketkeeper or a spinner has to complete the two-kilometre distance in eight minutes and 30 seconds, while for a fast bowler, the benchmark is eight minutes and 15 seconds. Six of the players failed to clear these tests. Some players barely managed to complete the run,” the source said.

Outplayed in First Test, India Must Regroup Swiftly to Keep Series - And WTC Chances - Alive

The source added that it is likely that the new test will end up becoming mandatory since India skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri are convinced of its merits.

"Like in the case of the yo-yo test, it will be mandatory. Kohli and Shastri are convinced about this criteria being set in stone."