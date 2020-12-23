Sanju Samson Marks Second Wedding Anniversary, Shares Emotional Note For Wife Charulatha Ramesh

The 26-year-old has been one of the great finds in the game and has emerged as a successful and competent player over the last few years. Off the field, Sanju is a complete family man and doesn't miss an opportunity to shower his lady love with special and happiness-filled notes on social media.

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is celebrating his second wedding anniversary with wife Charulatha Remesh today on Wednesday, December 23. To mark the special day, the Kerala-based cricketing star took to social media and posted a sweet photo with his better half. Sanju penned an endearing note as he completes two years of marital bliss. The Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper wished his love Charulatha, saying, “Today we celebrate the best decision WE ever made !!! Happy Anniversary My Love.”

Charulatha, on the other hand, added a few more pictures to the anniversary post for her ‘Everything’. She captioned them, "Today we celebrate the best decision 'we' ever made. Happy 2nd Anniversary my Everything”

Off the field, Sanju is a complete family man and doesn't miss an opportunity to shower his lady love with special and happiness-filled notes on social media. Sanju and his wife Charulatha have known each other since their college days in Thiruvananthapuram. They also reminisced their years together in an interview and recalled memories of roaming around together on their college campus. The sweethearts finally tied the knot in 2018. Their wedding ceremony was held in their hometown, Thiruvananthapuram. It was an intimate affair which took place in the presence of family and friends.

Sanju is currently with Team India in Australia where the India vs Australia series is underway. He was named as a part of the Down Under Tour as a wicketkeeper.

Although, when it comes to experience at the international level, the popular batsman has a long way to go. However, his dominant batting show, especially in the Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons, has acquired a legion of fans.