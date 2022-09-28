Sanju Samson Set to Be Named India Vice Captain for South Africa ODIs-Report

India batter Sanju Samson could be named the vice-captain for the three-match ODI series against South Africa, according to a report in news agency ANI. With top players absent for the 50-over series, Shikhar Dhawan will be named India skipper while Samson is all set to be named his deputy, ANI quoted BCCI sources as saying. India will be taking on South Africa in 3-match T20I series which will be followed by a 3-match ODI series. With Team India players busy preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022, an ODI specialist team will be up against South Africa in the three-match series which will be played at Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi.

Samson, 27, who hails from Kerala, was part of the ODI series against Zimbabwe which India won 3-0. He has represented India in seven ODIs and 16 T20Is so far. Samson is currently captaining India A side at home against New Zealand A. The source said that batter Rajat Patidar is likely to make his ODI debut against South Africa.

Earlier Samson was named the skipper for India A side that took on New Zealand A. Furthermore, Samson felt the love of the people who had flocked to the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai as he walked out to bat after having faced a snub in his bid to seal a place for himself in the Indian squad for the upcoming big-ticket event, the T20I World Cup in Australia.

The Kerala batter has been ignored for far too long despite being one of the rising stars of Indian cricket. He was dropped from India’s T20 side when seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to the squad during the recently concluded England tour. Furthermore, the same fate was mated out to him in West Indies as he played just two T20Is where he scored 30 and 5. Eventually he was not selected for the T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

