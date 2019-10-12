Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sanju Samson Smashes Record-breaking Double Hundred Against Goa

Kerala ended up on a huge score 377/3 after their 50 overs.

Cricketnext Staff |October 12, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Sanju Samson Smashes Record-breaking Double Hundred Against Goa

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 212 for Kerala against Goa and broke a slew of records in the Vijay Hazare trophy fixture on Saturday.

Samson showed his class as he hit 21 boundaries and 10 sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 164.34.

This is also the fastest double hundred in List A history and the highest score in a Vijay Hazare trophy fixture. He also broke Abid Ali’s record and registered the highest ever score by a wicket-keeper.

Samson became the sixth Indian to register a double hundred after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Karn Kaushal.

He stitched a 338-run partnership with Sachin Baby – who scored 127 off 135 balls. This is a record partnership for third wicket in List A history, bettering 309 between Tim Curtis and Tom Moody in 1994.

Shashi Tharoor and Gautam Gambhir were among those who tweeted praising Samson, and also called on the selectors to give him an opportunity.

Kerala ended up on a huge score 377/3 after their 50 overs.

