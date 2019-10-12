Sanju Samson Smashes Record-breaking Double Hundred Against Goa

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 212 for Kerala against Goa and broke a slew of records in the Vijay Hazare trophy fixture on Saturday.
Samson showed his class as he hit 21 boundaries and 10 sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 164.34.
This is also the fastest double hundred in List A history and the highest score in a Vijay Hazare trophy fixture. He also broke Abid Ali’s record and registered the highest ever score by a wicket-keeper.
Samson became the sixth Indian to register a double hundred after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Karn Kaushal.
He stitched a 338-run partnership with Sachin Baby – who scored 127 off 135 balls. This is a record partnership for third wicket in List A history, bettering 309 between Tim Curtis and Tom Moody in 1994.
Shashi Tharoor and Gautam Gambhir were among those who tweeted praising Samson, and also called on the selectors to give him an opportunity.
In transit in Frankfurt on the way to the @IPUparliament meeting in Belgrade when i get the news that Thiruvananthapuram’s own Sanju Samson has hit 200 in a Vijay Hazare 50 over game! Ten sixes, 20 fours. Don’t know if our white-ball selectors were watching?! pic.twitter.com/tnJmf6QNRM— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 12, 2019
Well done @IamSanjuSamson on a double hundred in a domestic one-day game!!! This man is bursting at seams with talent and talent must meet opportunity very soon @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #VijayHazareTrophy #VijayHazare— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 12, 2019
Kerala ended up on a huge score 377/3 after their 50 overs.
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
