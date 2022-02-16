Sanju Samson Steps into Shah Rukh Khan's Shoes to Welcome New Players to Rajasthan Royals camp | VIDEO

While Rajasthan Royals’ performance in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is yet to be seen, they are already making waves with their social media presence. Welcoming new players to the Royals camp after the mega auction, the franchise posted a creatively edited version of the Bollywood song ‘Om Shanti Om’ on its Twitter page. In the original video of the song, Shah Rukh Khan is seen welcoming a bunch of Bollywood stars to his filmy party. The video posted by Royals, however, featured the faces of new Royal inductees, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jimmy Neesham, Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin, morphed onto stars’ faces as Sanju Samson stepped into Shah Rukh Khan’s shoe to welcome them.

Watch it here:

The hilarious video left RR fans in splits who in turn demanded a trophy for the admin handling the franchise’s social media pages

These guys need to win it. Just for the admin https://t.co/fA0Qk3R2R2— Melan (@DravidMelan) February 16, 2022

Since being posted online last night, the video has received nearly 8 lakh views and 57 thousand likes on Twitter

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals looks pretty formidable after their picks at the recently concluded mega auction. The combination of Ashwin and Chahal in the spin attack could prove to be lethal for the opposition in the Indian conditions. The royals have also roped in Kiwi pacer Trent Boult for Rs 8 crore at the mega auction.

Placing high bets on young Indian talent, the franchise signed pace sensation Prasidh Krishna and batter Devdutt Paddikal for Rs 10 crore and Rs 7.75 crore, respectively.

Key overseas picky by the Royals from the auction includes the likes of West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen and Daryl Mitchell.

After retaining skipper Sanju Samson for Rs 4 crore, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 10 crore and star English batter Joss Buttler for Rs 10 crore from their allotted purse, the Royals had entered the mega auction witha purse of Rs 62 crore.

