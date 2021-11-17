Sanju Samson to Part Ways With Rajasthan Royals Before IPL 2022?

Rumour mill is abuzz that Indian Cricketer Sanju Samson is all set to part ways with Rajasthan Royals. The right-handed batsman and wicketkeeper might join the Chennai Super Kings next season, but that depends on how the auction goes. The 27-year-old attacking batsman failed to find a place in Team India for the T20 series against New Zealand.

Samson has performed brilliantly in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy so far. Playing for Kerala, Samson has scored 227 runs in the last 6 matches at an average of 114. Samson has been unbeaten 4 times. He has also hit 3 half-centuries at a strike rate of 144. On Tuesday, Kerala had defeated Himachal Pradesh, easily chasing the 146-run target and defeating their opponents by eight wickets.

Azharuddin’s 60-run innings and captain Samson’s unbeaten knock of 52 runs helped them achieve the target. Kerala have now progressed to the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

The Himachal team could manage only 145 runs despite opener Raghav Dhawan’s 65 runs in 52 balls. Apart from Dhawan, only Prashant Chopra,36, could cross the 20-run mark.

Kerala will face Tamil Nadu in the quarter-finals on November 18. The other 3 quarter-final matches — Bengal vs Karnataka, Rajasthan vs Vidarbha and Gujarat vs Hyderabad — are also scheduled for November 18. The semi-finals will be played on November 20 and the final on November 22.

