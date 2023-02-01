Sanju Samson Trolls Rajasthan Royals Teammate Shimron Hetmyer In Cheeky Instagram Response

Sanju Samson might not be playing in the T20I series against New Zealand but the wicketkeeper has still succeeded to remain in the headlines, thanks to his latest Instagram post. Samson posted a photo of himself with a Harley Davidson bike. The post was shared without a caption but it still managed to create a buzz. The post became a talking point after Sanju Samson’s Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Shimron Hetmyer took a cheeky dig at the Rajasthan Royals skipper. “Not a bad look for u Sanju Samson. Hopefully you know what to do with that machine," Hetmyer had commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Sanju Samson did not wait too long to respond. “Hettie [Hetmyer] yeah and I know what to do with you next time we meet,” read Samson’s hilarious comment. The fun-filled conversation did not stop there as Hetmyer came up with a prompt response. “Don’t worry, that’s gonna be very soon,” the 26-year-old West Indies international replied.

WPL Auction 2023: Five Star Cricketers Who Could Hit Pay Dirt

Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Sanju Samson, had reached the final of the last season’s IPL. Rajasthan’s dream run came to an end in the summit clash after they were overpowered by debutants Gujarat Titans.

Sanju Samson is all set to lead the Rajasthan Royals franchise once again in 2023. Samson recently underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The batter was ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka after suffering a knee injury. Samson had to endure a serious blow while fielding during the opening encounter of the T20I series against Sri Lanka on January 3. “Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the first T20I. He was taken for scans and a specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI medical team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation,” a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) read.

Sanju Samson failed to take part in the white-ball series against New Zealand as well. The 28-year-old India international recently provided a big update on his fitness. Samson conveyed that he is now prepared to get back in action “All set and ready to go,” he wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Sanju Samson is expected to feature in India’s ODI squad for the three-match series against Australia.

Get the latest Cricket News here