Sanju Samson Wants to Inculcate MS Dhoni's Calmness in Tough Situations

Sanju Samson has said he would like to inculcate MS Dhoni's calmness and focus in tough situations into his game.
The Kerala and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman has been in and out of India's Twenty20 International squad in recent times.
"MS Dhoni's calmness and focus in tough situations is something that I would like to inculcate in my game as well and be calmer and more focussed while batting," Samson told Times of India.
According to Samson, the likes of former Australian keeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist and Dhoni changed the way keepers played the game.
"Wicket-keepers today are all top batsmen as well. You look around the world, most of the 'keepers are very good batsmen. Adam Gilchrist changed the game for 'keepers coming up the order, MS Dhoni has done likewise in the middle order," said Samson.
"It is now almost a norm to have a wicketkeeper who is a very good top or middle-order batsman, as it helps the team add an extra bowler or all-rounder in the team."
Samson had an interesting opinion on the ICC's temporary ban on saliva, saying it could make keeping easier due to the lack of swing.
"Maybe it will (become less difficult to keep wickets). It also depends a lot on the conditions we're playing in. In India usually, the ball would not move that much anyway. Maybe the impact will be a lot more in foreign conditions where there is substantial movement for the bowlers," Samson, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, added.
