'Sanju Samson Will be Much More Consistent if His Shot Selection Gets Better'

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was ignored by the India selectors for the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa at home despite him putting up a decent show with the bat in IPL 2022 for Rajasthan Royals. In addition, series first-choice stars were rested for the matches as the team management decided to give opportunities to several players on the fringes and a couple of newcomers too.

Also Read: Why Hardik Pandya Should be The Next India Captain

The absence of Samson’s name raised eyebrows but he was soon called up for the two-match T20I series against Ireland. However, thanks to an intense competition in the middle-order with the return of Suryakumar Yadav, it will be interesting where Samson will get to bat if he does make the cut in the playing XI.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar says while Samson does deserve a chance but he has to work hard on his shot selection which time and again has led to his downfall whether in IPL or international cricket.

“Everybody deserves more chance but you got to make the most of them. What has led Sanju Samson down, because all of us know the tremendous ability that he has, is his shot selection while playing for India. He looks to attack from the first ball and even in T20Is, there is an opportunity to get your feet going, get your eye … you know with the light and pitch,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Recalls India Opener’s Fury at Missing Century

Samson has been a consistent performer in IPL where he has scored 3526 runs in 138 matches at 29.11 and a strike-rate of 135.72. In a stark contrast, he averages 14.5 in 13 T20Is for India having managed just 174 runs at a strike-rate of 121.68.

“So, yes if his shot selection gets better then he will be so much more consistent whether it is for India or for his franchise. Then there will be nobody asking questions about his place in the team,” Gavaskar added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here