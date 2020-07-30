Sanju Samson's Coach Reveals Why Rishabh Pant is Preferred in the Indian Cricket Team

Sanju Samson's coach Biju George believes the Indian cricket team mamagement prefers Rishabh Pant due to his ability to play explosive innings and the fact that he is a left-hander.
"If you ask me as a person who is close to Sanju, I would say he should have got more chances. But if you look at the Indian team’s point of view - why they are giving Rishabh Pant so many chances? First, he is a left-hander, obviously. Second, Indian team strategies," George told Times of India.
"They might have the World Cup in mind, where they might come up against a team which has got quality left-arm spinners or leg spinners, or a left-arm fast bowler, and that time Pant will be useful. This is my opinion. That’s up to the team, captain and coach to take the decision.
"That the chief selector should decide who is the best suitable to be in the team against an opposition - Pant or Sanju? I don’t think this is coming out deliberately not to give anybody a chance.
"As you go up the hierarchy in the cricketing ladder, so many difficulties come. It is a very difficult process to filter out, which actually suits you, which doesn’t suit you."
Samson has been named in the Indian squad frequently in recent times but despite Pant's indifferent form, was never afforded the opportunities to cement his place in the side.
George believes that Samson's inability to sieze those chances also comes down to him deviating from his natural game, which revolves around timing instead of power.
"Sanju is a guy, if you watch all his innings, he’s a guy who relies on timing. He is not a player who will be smashing the ball, he will be timing the ball. That’s what makes Sanju stand apart.
"If you see his IPL and domestic innings, you will see he times the ball so perfectly. Last season, when he scored a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he timed most of the shots through covers.
"When he came to the Indian side, somebody told him that you have to be hitting the ball. When he started hitting the ball, he started losing his shape.
"Whenever we met this year, we go on long drives, we do long chats and we decided that his focus should be on holding the shape, timing the ball and hitting it straight, nothing else. And dominate.
"I am confident that you will see a different Sanju in the coming season. He will dazzle in domestic, IPL as well as international."
