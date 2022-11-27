Sanju Samson's Fans Attend FIFA World Cup 2022 With Special Banners For Their Favourite Cricketer

Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and it has been witnessed on several overseas tours including Ireland, West Indies and Zimbabwe where fans were cheering quite loudly for him. The same was witnessed recently at FIFA World Cup 2022, where some of his die-hard fans went on to watch the mega football carnival.

The fans were seen carrying Samson’s posters in the stadium which is indeed a special gesture as the cricketer is currently in New Zealand with the Indian team but not getting many chances in the XI.

The images went viral on social media as FIFA World Cup is creating big buzz across the globe.

Sanju Samson’s fans in FIFA World Cup - Craze of Sanju Samson is just amazing. pic.twitter.com/pBGuvMGoNZ— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 27, 2022

I have seen Sanju Samson’s fans in India, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Newzealand and in Kerala Blasters match.But 😢 now they are in FIFA World Cup too….😱😱💗💗💗💗 Real fans 💗💗💗 Love you 💗💗💗 @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/tNRsM7Ao7U — Hrishikesh R (@Hrishi71863) November 27, 2022

Samson, who scored unbeaten 36 runs in the series opener, was replaced by Deepak Hooda in the XI as India needed an extra bowling option which they missed in the last match.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan revealed why the Hooda for Samson swap happened. “We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so that’s why we brought Deepak Hooda in place of Sanju Samson. With Deepak Chahar, we wanted to try him as well in this series and get one more swing bowler in the team, who can trouble the batters," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The wicketkeeper batter has not been able to cement his place in the Indian team despite scoring big runs in IPL for the past few years. Samson finished among the top-10 leading run-getters in the IPL 2022 with 458 runs from 17 matches.

He has been doing well for the Indian team in this year whenever he got a chance in the XI but lack of consistency in selection didn’t allow him to get enough chances.

Meanwhile, India continued to remain at the top of the Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) standings while hosts New Zealand moved one spot up to the third on Sunday after rain played spoilsport and the second ODI of the three-match series between the two teams was called off in Hamilton after a lengthy delay.

