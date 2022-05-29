Sanju Samson's Wife Charulatha Takes Dig at Official Broadcasters In Insta Post

In an interesting Instagram post, Sanju Samson’s wife Charulatha has taken a dig at IPL’s official broadcasters. The timing of the post which came hours before the big final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans clearly indicates what she meant. It shows a snapshot from an animation series produced by the broadcasters which showed the contenders for the season. It had Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni of Mumbai and Chennai in front, respectively. It also shows RCB’s Virat Kohli. However, it had most of teams except Sanju Samson and his Rajasthan Royals.

“Saw this animated video showing the race for IPL 2022 on the first day of IPL. And wondered why there wasn’t any pink jersey.” In the following Instagram story, Charulatha shared a picture of the Rajasthan Royals’ squad reaching the final captioned: “AND FINALS! Grateful.”

With the team setting the final clash against Gujarat, Charulatha couldn’t have shared this post at a better time as she took a dig at the show makers.

Sanju Samson is all set to lead Rajasthan Royals in the finals of the IPL 2022 where they will take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans. The team will be looking to win their first IPL title since 2008 where they lifted it in the very first season. With this, he could become only the second RR captain to win the trophy. Sanju led his side well as he went onto account 444 runs at an average close to 30 and a strike rate of 147. Furthermore, he also led his side 9 wins out of 14 matches.

Rajasthan’s batting has relied heavily on Jos Buttler, who is comfortably the leading scorer after a record-equalling four centuries this season. The Englishman endured a dip in form before the playoffs but scored 89 and 106 not out in his last two outings.

“I can’t remember anyone batting this well in the history of the IPL,” Rajasthan’s director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara said of the in-form opener. Revenge will not be the only emotion in Rajasthan, who beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Friday’s second qualifier to make the final.

The Sanju Samson-led squad are keen to win the trophy as a tribute to former captain Shane Warne, who led them to their maiden IPL title in 2008.

