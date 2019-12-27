Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa

284 (84.3)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

17/2 (7.3)

England trail by 267 runs, MIN. 78.4 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

44/2 (18.0)

New Zealand trail by 423 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 21, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 27 December, 2019

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

66/6 (12.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers

Toss won by Chattogram Challengers (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 13, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 December, 2019

1ST INN

Adelaide Strikers *

90/3 (11.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Santner The Reason Why New Zealand Can't Win Boxing Day Test: Mark Waugh

Former Australia captain Mark Waugh has lashed out at New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner for his lacklustre performance in the ongoing Boxing Day Test being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

IANS |December 27, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
Melbourne: Former Australia captain Mark Waugh has lashed out at New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner for his lacklustre performance in the ongoing Boxing Day Test being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Fast bowlers Neil Wagner, Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme on Day One challenged Australia, who reached stumps on 257/4, with Steve Smith on 77* and Travis Head on 25*.

However, on Day 2, the Black Caps couldn't apply the same pressure and allowed the hosts to post 467 in their first innings with Head scoring 114 and Smith 79.

Santner, in particular, was taken to task by the Australian batters as he conceded 82 runs in his 20 overs and failed to even pick up a wicket.

"He's a one-day bowler, not a Test match bowler," Waugh was quoted as saying by Fox Sports. "If you're an orthodox bowler the one thing you've got to have is accuracy, yet he doesn't have that."

"He doesn't spin the ball a lot so you've got to have accuracy and he doesn't have that. He bowls short balls, too many easy scoring balls.

"I think it's a real big issue and the reason why they can't win this Test," he added.

According to Waugh, teams visiting Australia need to have a spinner who can get wickets.

"You've got to have a decent spinner in Australia or at least a spinner who can get wickets," said Waugh

"At the moment he isn't doing that and he's not keeping it tight so I don't know what they'll do in Sydney, they'll maybe have to bring in a leg-spinner because I can't see Santner playing," he added.

