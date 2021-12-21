SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match, December 21, 1:00 PM IST

SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Sapphire and Team Emerald: In the tenth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 202, Team Sapphire will lock horns with Team Emerald. The two teams will go up against each other for the first time in the league on December 21, Tuesday at 1:00 PM IST at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.
Team Sapphire and Team Emerald have performed exceptionally in the tournament so far. The two teams are likely to put up a good fight on Tuesday to continue their fine ride in the competition further. Sapphire made a blistering start to the KCA Pink T20 tournament by winning their first two games.
The franchise tasted defeat for the first time in their last game as Team Pearl secured a two-wicket over them. Sapphire are currently atop the standings. Team Emerald, on the other hand, are undefeated in the T20 extravaganza. They have won both their games to occupy second place.
Ahead of the match between Team Sapphire and Team Emerald; here is everything you need to know:
SAP vs EME Telecast
The SAP vs EME match will not be telecasted in India.
SAP vs EME Live Streaming
The Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.
SAP vs EME Match Details
The SAP vs EME match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST on December 21, Tuesday.
SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Sajeevan Sajana
Vice-Captain- Mariya Benny
Suggested Playing XI for SAP vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Drisya Devan, Fairooz Fathima
Batters: Mariya Benny, Sauparnika B, T P Ajanya
All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Aleena Surendran
Bowlers: Nandana, Anaswara Santosh, Gireesh Diya
SAP vs EME Probable XIs:
Team Sapphire: Gireesh Diya, M P Vaishna (wk), Drisya Devan, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sukumar Soorya, Sunil Ansu, Ananya Pradeep, T P Ajanya, Renjusha, Nandana, Potti Manasvi
Team Emerald: Fairooz Fathima, Vinaya Surendran, Mariya Benny, Fatim Feba, Mani Minnu, Aleena Surendran, Darsana Mohanan, Sauparnika B, VJ Joshitha, Alka A Suresh-I, Anaswara Santosh
