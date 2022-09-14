SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 match, September 14, 01:00 pm IST

SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 match between Team Sapphire and Team Emerald: Team Sapphire will go one-on-one against Team Emerald in the upcoming KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 match on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced similar fortunes in the league so far.

Team Sapphire made a blistering start to the competition by winning their first two games against Team Ruby and Team Anber. However, their winning run ended in their last match as they suffered a nine-wicket loss against Team Pearl. Sapphire posted a below-average score of 72 runs in the first innings and the opposition chased it down in 14.5 overs. With two wins and one loss, they are occupying third place in the points table.

Speaking of Team Emerald, they also won their first two games but couldn’t continue their momentum in the last outing. Emerald were beaten by Team Amber by five wickets. Due to a middle-order collapse, the team scored only 106 runs while batting first. Chasing the total, Amber smacked a victory on the penultimate ball of the match. A good run rate has placed Emerald in second place.

Ahead of the match between Team Sapphire and Team Emerald, here is everything you need to know:

SAP vs EME Telecast

Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald game will not be telecast in India

SAP vs EME Live Streaming

SAP vs EME will be streamed live on FanCode.

SAP vs EME Match Details

The SAP vs EME match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground at 01:00 pm IST on Wednesday, September 14.

SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Aleena Ann Joy

Vice-Captain – Akshaya Sadanandan

Suggested Playing XI for SAP vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: M Abina, JS Deepthi

Batters: Drisya, Ananya Pradeep, B Sauranika

All-rounders: Shani Sasidharan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aleena Ann Joy

Bowlers: Nandana, Mrudhula Suresh, Renjusha



SAP vs EME Probable XIs:

Team Sapphire: Akhila Ponnukuttan, Ananya Pradeep, Jisna Joseph, K Jincy George(C), Anusree Anil Kumar, JS Deepthi, Mrudhula Suresh, Renjusha, Aleena Ann Joy, M Aswathy, Potti Manasvi

Team Emerald: B Sauranika, Drisya, P T Nandini, Reshmi-C, Akshaya Sadanandan(C), Nandana, Anaswara Santosh, Loordh Nithya, Shani Sasidharan, M Abina, Maria George

