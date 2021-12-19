SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 Match, December 19, 9:00 AM IST Sunday

SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Sapphire and Team Pearl: The fifth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 league will be played between Team Pearl and Team Sapphire on December 19, Sunday, at 09:00 AM IST. The game will be hosted at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Team Sapphire and Team Pearl made a contrasting entry to the T20 extravaganza. Sapphire have done a brilliant job in the league so far. The team defeated Team Ruby in their first game by eight wickets. Sapphire continued the winning momentum and hammered Team Amber in their second game by seven wickets. Two bog victories have placed the franchise at the top of the ladder.

On the contrary, Team Pearl have lost both their group games so far.

Ahead of the match between Team Sapphire and Team Pearl; here is everything you need to know:

SAP vs PEA Telecast

The SAP vs PEA match will not be telecast in India.

SAP vs PEA Live Streaming

Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

SAP vs PEA Match Details

The SAP vs PEA match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 09:00 AM IST on December 19, Sunday.

SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shibu Aleena

Vice-captain: Joseph Jisna

Suggested Playing XI for SAP vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Drisya Devan, Aswathy Babu

Batters: Akhila Ponnukuttan, Joseph Jisna, T P Ajanya

Allrounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Anil Kumar Anusree, Shibu Aleena

Bowlers: Nandana, James Keerthi, Gireesh Diya

SAP vs PEA Probable XIs

Team Sapphire: Gireesh Diya, M P Vaishna (wk), Drisya Devan, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sukumar Soorya, Potti Manasvi, Sunil Ansu, Ananya Pradeep, T P Ajanya, Renjusha, Nandana

Team Pearl: Nithya Loordh, Joseph Jisna, Aswathy Babu (wk), Akhila Ponnukuttan, James Keerthi (c), Anil Kumar Anusree, TP Sruthi, Shibu Aleena, Rajan Anju, Ganesh Divya, Gopika Gayathri Devi

