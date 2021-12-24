SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match, December 24, 01:00 PM IST

SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Sapphire and Team Pearl: Team Sapphire (SAP) will lock horns with Team Pearl (PEA) in the 16th match of the KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021 on Friday. The game will be hosted at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground, in Alapuzzha and is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST.

It’s a decisive game for both sides as they are level on points (12) and have the same win and loss record (3-3) so far. The Sajeevan Sajana-led Team Sapphire defeated Team Amber by seven wickets last time out and are sitting pretty at the second spot in the points table. Team Pearl, on the other hand, are placed a spot behind at third and will be aiming for a top two finish with a win here. However, they had a poor outing in the last game against Team Emerald which they lost by 23 runs.

Ahead of the match between Team Sapphire and Team Pearl; here is everything you need to know:

SAP vs PEA Telecast

The SAP vs PEA match will not be telecasted in India.

SAP vs PEA Live Streaming

The Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

SAP vs PEA Match Details

The SAP vs PEA match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground, in Alappuzha at 01:00 PM IST on Friday, December 24.

SAP vs PEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Drishya Devan

Vice-Captain: James Keerthi

Suggested Playing XI for SAP vs PEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ananya Pradeep

Batters: Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya Devan, Ganesh Divya, T P Ajanya

All-rounders: Anil Kumar Anusree, Sajeevan Sajana, Sukumar Soorya

Bowlers: Loordh Nithya, James Keerthi, Gireesh Diya

SAP vs PEA Probable XIs:

Team Sapphire: Ananya Pradeep (WK), Drishya Devan, Sajeevan Sajana (C), Gireesh Diya, Sunil Ansu, Nandana, T P Ajanya, Sukumar Soorya, Renjusha, Potti Manasvi, Aiswarya Lekshmi

Team Pearl: Joseph Jisna, Aswathy Babu (WK), Sanal Athira, James Keerthi (C), Akhila Ponnukuttan, Ganesh Divya, Anil Kumar Anusree, Loordh Nithya, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Shibu Aleena, Rajan Anju

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here