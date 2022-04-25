Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Sara to Make Her Bollywood Debut Soon?

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar could make her Bollywood debut soon as per reports. Sara, 24, had earlier made waves with a modelling gig or the international brand Self-Portrait. She is a University College of London graduate and had followed in the footsteps of her mother, who is a paediatrician, However, it seems Sara is taking a different route altogether with the rumours of her Bollywood debut.

Her brother Arjun is a cricketer and is currently with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL and has represented Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

“Sara might make her Bollywood debut soon. She has been very much interested in acting and she has even taken a few acting lessons as she does some brand endorsements,” a source told Bollywood Life.

“Sara who often maintains a low key profile might leave the audience surprised with her acting skills. She is extremely talented and her parents are extremely supportive of whatever decision she makes,” further added the source as quoted by the website.

Sara has quite a following on social media and currently has 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

