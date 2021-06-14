Sara Tendulkar Shares her Many Moods in this Instagram Reel

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, is just like any regular gen-z and her recent Instagram Reel is just another proof. With over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram handle, Sara shared her many moods through some cute emojis on Friday.

In her latest Instagram post, Sara was seen dressed in a white sweater with a pair of spectacles as she struck a range of poses in front of her camera. The Instagram Reel featured vibrant emoticons of flowers, animals and other cute objects in the background as the 23-year-old shared her video. The Reel has received over 1,79,435 likes including that of Navya Nanda Naveli, since it was shared last weekend.

Watching Sara’s Reel, daughter of actor Jaaved Jaaferi, Alaviaa Jaaferi wondered if the video was from her days that she spent during the pandemic lockdown. Alaviaa’s comment read, “quarantine diaries?” While singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, “Pretty Girl 😍.”

Following her mother’s footsteps, Sara graduated in medicine from the University College of London (UCL) in 2018.

Sara’s brother Arjun Tendulkar is pursuing a career in cricket just like his father. Earlier this year, Arjun was bought by Nita Ambani’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians. The 21-year-old left-handed fast bowler and left-handed batsman joined the team that his father played for before he retired in the latest season of IPL. However, the series were postponed amidst rising coronavirus cases in the country and will now resume in UAE from September 19.

Meanwhile, Sara also continues to take interest in the sport that she watched growing up. Last year, Sara had posted a video on her Instagram handle as she supported Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders. Sara’s video featured KKR player Shubham Gill who was performing on the pitch as she cheered on from spectators’ area. The video led many to speculate a special relationship between the two. However, the two have not paid any heed to such rumours.

