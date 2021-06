Sara Tendulkar Spotted In Beautiful Knee-Length Dress Outside Mumbai Clinic

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara Tendulkar, on Friday (June 4), was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Sara is known for her elegant style, and being a star kid, has often made headlines for her looks.

In her recent outing, the 23-year-old was seen in a knee-length one piece. The ombre-colored hair complimented her look as Sara elegantly walked out after her clinic visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Sara was carrying a black tote bag and had flat sandals for footwear. The mandatory facemask amid the pandemic only added to her style. Hiding behind a stylish black face mask, the young star kid quietly walked towards her car.

Sara usually avoids interacting with the paparazzi as she likes to maintain a low profile. However, rumours have been abuzz that she is dating cricketer Shubman Gill who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the batsman will also be seen in the upcoming World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

However, Shubman dismissed the rumours recently during a QnA on Instagram Stories where he said that he is very much single and has “no plans of cloning” himself even in near future.

Sara is a graduate in Medicine from University College London. Despite having 1.2 million followers on Instagram, she just posts occasionally about her trips on the social media network.

However, Sara is among those who know how to shut haters. Recently, the 23-year-old had put up a coffee shot on Instagram Stories. A girl criticised Sara in her DM saying she was wasting her father’s money.

Interestingly, Sara posted her comeback on Instagram saying, “Ummm…Any money spent on caffeine is money well spent, not wasted LOL (whoever’s it may be).”

Incidentally the girl who criticised Sara was the same person who previously mocked her brother Arjun Tendulkar over being bought by Mumbai Indians for just Rs 20 lakh.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here