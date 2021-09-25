Sara Tendulkar Wishes 'Favourite Person' Arjun on Birthday with Throwback Childhood Photos

As Sachin Tendulkar‘s son and Mumbai Indians player Arjun Tendulkar celebrated his 22nd birthday on September 24, 2021, there was a special wish for him from sister Sara. Taking a walk down the memory lanes, Sara posted a throwback picture and video with Arjun from their childhood days and wished him a happy birthday. Calling him her ‘favourite person’, Sara posted an Instagram Stories featuring newborn Arjun. Showering love on her baby brother, Sara plants a kiss on his cheeks. While Sara’s post has now disappeared, it was reshared on various social media platforms.

In the second Instagram Stories, Sara reshared her birthday post for Arjun when he had turned 18. The post featured three pictures of the siblings. While the first two pictures were from their childhood days, in the last picture, the grown-up siblings are seen striking a pose together.

This Instagram Stories was shared alongwith a caption that read, “Love you big much"

The siblings are known for sharing a close bond with each other. While Sara was not present physically for his birthday in UAE, she made sure to show her love on the special day. Arjun is currently part of the Mumbai Indians squad in UAE for the second leg of IPL 14.

MI also posted its birthday wishes for Arjun with a ‘Raid The Room video’ featuring his fellow teammate Aditya Tare.

Sachin, who is also associated with MI as a mentor, was seen spending some quality time with ‘son shine’ Arjun on Dubai beaches. The former Indian batter posted two photos of the outing on his Instagram profile on September 21.

Arjun, who is a left-arm pacer and left arm batter, was picked by MI during the auction at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh. The selection hardly surprised anyone because Arjun has been associated with the Mumbai-based franchise as a net bowler for the past couple of years.

