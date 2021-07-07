Sara Tendulkar’s Latest Photo Mood is Relatable Max

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar,has shared a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram.In the candid photo, she is seen seated in a restaurant. The stunning young lady is wearing a black and white outfit. She has broken the monotony of her top with an elegant neck piece. Sara has opted to tie her hair in high pony to complete her look. She has posed in a way that it seems like she is thinking about something.

Sara has added a witty caption to her post. She wrote, “Hey Siri, where’s my food?” Siri is the voice assisting software by Apple. At the end of her caption, she has added a sushi emoji. Popular singer Harshdeep Kaur has also reacted to the post. The singer wrote, “Your ponytail looks so happy." Many of Sara’s fans have also appreciated her look and have showered compliments in the comments section. Till now, the post has been liked by more than three lakh instagram users.

In another post,Sara has shared a quirky reel in which she has included different photos giving a variety of expressions. She has filled the video frame with many cute emojis. The gorgeous young woman enjoys a following of over one million people on Instagram and has received over one lakh likes on this video. Further, she also opted for an emoji caption with many different emoticons used to express the mood.Her friends and fans have commented and praised the young lady.

Some users also asked her about Indian cricketer Shubhman Gill in the comments. This reaction comes after there were rumours ofShubhman and Sara dating. However, Shubhman in an Instagram Q and A session clarified that he is very much single. This statement by the cricketer has finally put all speculations to an end.

