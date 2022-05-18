Sara Tendulkar's Reaction After Mumbai Indians Batter Tim David's Dismissal Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians’ Tim David played a blistering innings of 46 off 18 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. With MI needing 45 to win from 18 deliveries in chase of 194, David smashed T Natarajan for four sixes in the 18th over. But Natarajan eventually had the last laugh as on the last ball of the over, the MI batter was sent back to the dressing room. The Singapore-born cricketer was run out at the non-striker’s end when going for a non-existent single and the dismissal all but ended Mumbai’s chances of a win and the Rohit Sharma-led side eventually finished 190/7 in 20 overs.

David’s run-out was a painful blow for MI and Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara, who was present in the stands. She was simply astounded to see the 26-year-old batter being dismissed in such a manner. Her reaction to the dismissal has gone viral on social media.

Sara tendulkar after Tim david wicket 😓 pic.twitter.com/Vs8Q3YErMf — Suprvirat (@ishantraj21) May 17, 2022

In the ongoing edition of IPL, David was previously dropped from the playing XI after playing just two matches. After returning though, he has struck 139 runs in the last five games.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Hyderabad had posted a challenging total of 193/6 in 20 overs. Rahul Tripathi scored a terrific half-century and he emerged as the highest run-scorer (76 runs off 44 balls) for his side in the match. For MI , their medium-pacer Ramandeep Singh picked up three wickets.

MI, in reply, kicked off the run chase on a positive note after their opening batters stitched a solid partnership of 95 runs. Later, David’s blistering knock brought them close to victory but his valiant effort proved to be inconsequential.

For Hyderabad, their pacer Umran Malik picked up three wickets to earn a vital three-run triumph for his side.

MI continue to languish at the bottom of the IPL points table with six points from 13 matches. Earlier, the five-time IPL champions needed nine matches to find their first victory of the ongoing edition of IPL.

They will take on Delhi Capitals in their last match of the season on May 21.

