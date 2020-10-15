Sarah Glenn Suspects she was Deliberately given COVID-19 by a ‘Drunk’ Man at Shop

In an interview with The Telegraph, Glenn said that she had returned from the World Twenty20 in Australia when the coronavirus lockdown was put in place. As a measure of precaution, she stayed at home at Derbyshire village, worrying about infecting her parents.

England cricketer Sarah Glenn suspects that she was deliberately infected with COVID-19 when she visited a shop during the coronavirus lockdown in April. Glenn, who has been named England’s woman cricketer of the year, got to know that she had contracted COVID-19 in April after taking an antibody test.

The cricketer said that she only stepped out during the lockdown period to walk her dog. She added that one day she was feeling bored, so she decided to go for weekly shopping for home.

She believes that she contracted the infection while shopping for food items at a shop. Glenn revealed that she came across a man who bumped into her and laughed, saying she thought he was drunk.

“I came across this bloke who bumped into me and laughed. I think he was drunk,” Glenn said.

She said she felt uncomfortable. He again bumped into Glenn and following that, she walked out of the shop.

“I came home so angry. I said to my parents, ‘If I get ill next week I’m going to be fuming’. And there I was next week in bed. It was not great,” she stated.

The athlete asserted that when she went for antibody test, which confirmed that she contracted the infection in April. She stated that the incident opened her eyes and she got angry when young people said that they would be fine.

Glenn said that she was fit and a young athlete. Despite this, she was a bit worried, the cricketer said. When she fell ill, she had a couple of bad nights. Glenn divulged that it took her a long time to recover from the illness.

She is currently self-isolating in a hotel room in Adelaide, where she has gone for her first Big Bash.