Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: NEP VS ZIM

live
NEP NEP
ZIM ZIM

Karachi

27 Sep, 201917:00 IST

Match 2: SIN VS NEP

upcoming
SIN SIN
NEP NEP

Karachi

28 Sep, 201917:00 IST

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

29 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 3: SIN VS ZIM

upcoming
SIN SIN
ZIM ZIM

Karachi

29 Sep, 201917:00 IST

Anxiety Issues Force England's Sarah Taylor to Retire

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, who has been battling anxiety over the last few months has announced her retirement from international cricket.

Cricketnext Staff |September 27, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
Anxiety Issues Force England's Sarah Taylor to Retire

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor, who has been battling anxiety over the last few months has announced her retirement from international cricket.

Thirty-year-old Taylor made her debut for England in 2006, and has since gone on to make 226 appearances for her country, becoming one of the world’s best players along the way. She has 6,553 runs to her name across all formats, standing second on England Women’s all-time list of run-scorers. She also has 232 dismissals to her name across all formats of the game.

Speaking to the ECB after announcing her retirement, Taylor said, “This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward.

“I can't thank my teammates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey.

“Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career.

“From making my debut in 2006, to Ashes wins, and of course the World Cup final at Lord's, to name just a few.

“I've also been blessed with travelling the world and making lifelong friends along the way.

“To be right in the thick of women's cricket as it's gone from strength to strength – not only in England, but across the world – has been an amazing experience, and I can look back on what women's cricket has achieved with great pride at playing some small part in it.

“The England girls are role models on and off the field, and they have undoubtedly inspired – and will continue to inspire – so many young people to take up the game, girls and boys. I can't wait to see the heights that this team can reach.

“I am extremely proud of my career. I leave with my head held high and with excitement for what my future holds and what my next chapter brings.”

Clare Connor, Managing Director of Women's Cricket, said: “Sarah can be immensely proud of everything she has achieved in an England shirt, and of everything she has done for the women's game.

“She is someone that young people can look up to, for her achievements and talent on the pitch – but also for her bravery and resilience off it. She has come through significant adversity and performed on the world stage for her country.

“We are very grateful to Sarah for her contributions to English cricket over the last 13 years.

“She has become a powerful voice within women’s sport and I’m sure she will make a success of the next stage of her professional life. We all wish her the very best.”

england women's cricketSarah Taylorsarah taylor retirement

Related stories

Women Cricketers Get on Lord's Honours Board
Cricketnext Staff | February 28, 2019, 12:44 PM IST

Women Cricketers Get on Lord's Honours Board

Women’s Cricket Needs More Exposure for it to Spread: Mithali Raj
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 4:19 PM IST

Women’s Cricket Needs More Exposure for it to Spread: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj Leaves T20I Stage With Legend Status Assured
Karthik Lakshmanan | September 5, 2019, 10:25 AM IST

Mithali Raj Leaves T20I Stage With Legend Status Assured

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 28 Sep, 2019

NEP v SIN
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 29 Sep, 2019

ZIM v SIN
Karachi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more