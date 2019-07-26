In a major dent to England's campaign, Sarah Taylor has withdrawn from the Twenty20 International leg of the ongoing Women's Ashes series owing to mental health issues.
The England and Wales Cricket Board announced in a statement on Friday (July 26) that Taylor will no longer be part of the Ashes series as she did not feel in a "good enough place" to compete in international sport. Fran Wilson has been named as her replacement.
"I first took a break from the game in 2016 but I don't want people to feel this is exactly the same,” Taylor said. "I've made progress in that time and there are plenty of challenges I've met on the way and hurdles I've overcome."
Taylor has dealt with mental anxiety since 2016 when she took a lengthy sabbatical. More recently she pulled out of the Women's World T20 in the Caribbean in 2018 before returning to full-fledged action earlier this year.
She has worked with ECB to manage her well-being but once again finds herself not in the mindset to take part in three crucial international games.
"That said, mental health is not something you 'beat'. It’s a continual management process and at the moment I don't feel in a good enough place to compete in international sport," Taylor said.
England have already conceded the Ashes and find themselves with an improbable task to level the series which is at 8-2 at the moment.
"I wish the girls all the best across the IT20 series. 8-8 is a very different score from 8-2 and I know they're all working incredibly hard to win these last three matches and draw the series," Taylor said.
The three-match T20I series gets underway on July 26 at the County Ground, in Chelmsford.
Sarah Taylor Withdraws From Ashes Due to Mental Health Issues
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 22, 2019, 9:12 PM IST
‘Reached a Point Where We Couldn’t Win’ – Lanning Defends Final Day Approach
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings