Sarfaraz Ahmed Caught Abusing During PSL Exhibition Match

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was heard abusing his Quetta Gladiators teammate and pacer Aimal Khan in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match against Peshawar Zalmi on February 5. The game was played at the Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Stadium in Quetta. The controversial incident took place when Pakistan international cricketer Mohammad Haris hit Aimal Khan for a boundary in the fourth over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings. Peshawar enjoyed a fine start after scoring 40 in just 3.4 overs.

Sarfaraz was clearly upset with the proceedings and as a result the 35-year-old abused Khan verbally.

Previously, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had fined Sarfaraz Ahmed for using inappropriate language during a National T20 Cup match against Balochistan last year. Sarfaraz had reportedly used abusive language after being dismissed.

Another incident came to light in an interview with Cricket Pakistan when Lahore Qalandars coach Aaqib Javed mentioned that he had complained to umpire Aleem Dar about Sarfaraz Ahmed. “I told Aleem Dar about how Sarfaraz has been treating Quetta’s bowlers from behind the stumps. I don’t know how they endure these abuses and insults. No code of conduct applies to him for abusing players in the open,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Coming back to the PSL exhibition match, the game was filled with several plot twists as the Quetta Gladiators ultimately downed Peshawar by three runs in a crunch finish. Naseem Shah bowled a fantastic final over for the Gladiators, with only eight runs to defend.

Iftikhar Ahmed stole the show in the final over of the first innings, smashing six sixes in the final over against Wahab Riaz, to take his side’s total to 184. Iftikhar was just six short of a century, scoring a mind-boggling, unbeaten 94 off just 50 deliveries. The Peshawar-based side got off to a decent start as Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam gave them a decent platform, but their middle order crumbled under the pressure, without contributing significantly to the score. They managed to come mighty close but couldn’t pull off a victory in the last over.

The Peshawar Zalmi will face the Karachi Kings in their first game of Pakistan Super League 2023 on February 14. The Quetta Gladiators will play against the Multan Sultans on February 15 in their opener.

