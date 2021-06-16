Sarfaraz Ahmed Demanded Apology for Bowling Bouncer: Shaheen Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had urged an apology from Shaheen Afridi for bowling a bouncer and this infuriated the seamer which led to an altercation between the two, Afridi has revealed. Two of the most popular cricketers of Pakistan cricket got into a heated exchange yesterday during a PSL clash; the video went viral:

It has also been learnt that both the cricketers have been reprimanded following the incident. The duo has been asked to maintain restraint if situation comes to this in the future.

Here’s what happened:

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi were involved in a heated argument during the Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators match of the PSL taking place in Abu Dhabi.

The two had to be separated by the Lahore captain Sohail Akhtar and senior Muhammad Hafeez and the umpires in the 19th over of the Quetta innings on Tuesday.

The argument took place after Sarfaraz was hit on the helmet by a bouncer from Afridi which was declared a no-ball by the umpire.

The ball hit the helmet and went down to third man and as Sarfaraz took the run and went to the non-striker’s end, he apparently had something to say to the young pacer.

Afridi, however, didn’t take kindly to the words from his former Pakistan captain and reacted aggressively walking down from his run-up for a face off.

As Afridi got more animated and pointed towards Sarfaraz while trying to get close to him, the umpire intervened to keep the two Pakistan players apart with Akhtar and Hafeez also rushing down to cool down the situation.

